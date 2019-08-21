Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Market Value Declined While New Generation Advisors Decreased by $1.15 Million Its Stake; Verizon Comm (VZ) Market Value Declined While Northcoast Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.83 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.615. About 275,286 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 78.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 31,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 3.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack And Management holds 0.68% or 18,372 shares. Guild Invest Mgmt invested in 48,720 shares or 3.76% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested in 2.39% or 34,954 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Company reported 57,038 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 5,560 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.22% or 11,684 shares. Victory Capital stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dowling Yahnke Lc has 63,042 shares. 9,801 were reported by Harvest. Wade G W Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 48,531 shares. M Holdings Secs holds 44,282 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Birmingham Mngmt Communication Inc Al invested in 0.56% or 21,203 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co has 70,095 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. American Inv Serv holds 457,532 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa stated it has 1.22 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 73,136 shares to 118,369 shares, valued at $29.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) by 142,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Etrade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 321,693 shares stake. Moreover, Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 2.17M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,505 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 6,500 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 805 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management stated it has 0.06% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 45,453 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 40,384 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 11,316 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 19,165 shares. Martin And Tn invested in 0.53% or 160,972 shares.