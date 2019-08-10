Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Market Valuation Declined While New Generation Advisors Cut Position; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Ci Investments Decreased Its Stake by $935,680

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 770,013 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 13,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 101,100 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 114,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 333,100 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $119.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 543,588 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc invested in 294,510 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 31,182 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity reported 1.14 million shares stake. 146,910 were reported by Rockland Trust. Fernwood Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 4,400 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division stated it has 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 7,060 are held by Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.42% or 14,330 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Llc has 801,170 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bancorporation invested in 0.12% or 9,515 shares. The South Carolina-based Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd owns 8,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 90,271 shares. Moreover, Asset Strategies has 0.32% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 54,429 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 500,116 shares. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 401,068 shares. Menta Cap Llc has 27,016 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp accumulated 61,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 228,481 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 846,028 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Profund Advsrs Lc holds 10,783 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 28,837 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 21,899 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd accumulated 19,165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 129,847 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

