Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Holder New Generation Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Amarillo National Bank Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $489,775; Valuation Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 661,399 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 38,111 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 2.17M shares. 22,062 were accumulated by Element Capital Management Ltd Co. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 80 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 8,784 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 53,140 are held by American Int Grp. Advisory Net Limited Company reported 185 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 399,700 shares. Citigroup has 17,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communication The reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 75% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Works with AT&T to Reach New Residential Internet Services Customers in Northern New England – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All You Need to Know About Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CNSL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management Lp holds 15,408 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorp holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,769 shares. Davis has invested 4.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 2.04% or 92,652 shares. Wright Service accumulated 4,305 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Noesis Mangement Corp owns 601 shares. Amer Comml Bank has 6,027 shares. Town & Country Bankshares & Com Dba First Bankers Com holds 189 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 865 shares stake. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 9,200 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telos Cap Mgmt holds 2,085 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 5,816 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 15.75M shares. Stockbridge Lc has 8.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “EU Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares to 5,681 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 5,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE).