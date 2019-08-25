Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Holder New Generation Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.15 Million as Valuation Declined; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Price Declined, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Upped by $318,400 Its Position

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 489,089 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Notable earnings before Thursdayâ€™s open – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Highly Ranked Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications Partners with Rural New Hampshire Town to Build Fiber-to-the-Premises Broadband Network for Residents and Businesses – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications: This Undervalued Stock Pays 13.8%-Yielding, Well-Covered Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Inc accumulated 251,764 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Everence Mgmt invested 0.02% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Ameritas Investment Prns reported 5,584 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 199,946 shares. 7.65 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Bankshares Of America De accumulated 255,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 22,862 shares. Principal Gp has 0.05% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Citigroup holds 0% or 17,441 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 234,771 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 366,089 shares. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 213,475 are held by Country Commercial Bank. Boston Prtn accumulated 0% or 6,356 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp Incorporated De invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 1.07M shares. Texas Yale Corporation holds 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 94,242 shares. Stearns Serv Group Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,080 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 2.30 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP stated it has 5,362 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Payden & Rygel reported 208,136 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt invested in 0.49% or 60,499 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 10,138 shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer accumulated 34,482 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).