Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Holder New Generation Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $15.25 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.705. About 454,329 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 123,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 516,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.02 million, up from 392,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 1.29 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SAYS DISAGREES WITH GLASS LEWIS’ CONCLUSION; 08/03/2018 – INSERTING and REPLACING Wynn Resorts, Limited, Universal Entertainment and Aruze USA Reach Settlement Agreement; 22/03/2018 – GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT, WYNN RESORTS LIMITED ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – LAUNCH OF NEW EMPLOYEE BENEFITS, SUCH AS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 09/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS- IF UTILIZED, CO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF COMMITTED FINANCING, CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY PROMISSORY NOTE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED TO ARUZE USA; 11/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Boston Casino Is Rising on Land Tied to a Mobster; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – “BOARD IS WORKING IN AN ORDERLY FASHION TO REFRESH ITS COMPOSITION”; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Appoints Three New Independent Directors; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn cuts stake in Wynn Resorts, becomes No. 3 holder

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $126.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Virginia Corp by 32,680 shares to 96,902 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 584,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Morgan Stanley reported 1.31M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 273,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.12% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 20,710 shares. Vanguard owns 7.34 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,036 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 200 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). First Tru Advisors LP reported 3.27M shares. Everence Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 10,470 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 12,471 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 111,680 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 12,351 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset reported 12,449 shares stake. Kamunting Street Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.61% of the stock. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.43% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 24,880 shares. Cibc Asset owns 15,670 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 61,262 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Llc owns 3,583 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd stated it has 2,321 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.01% or 4,327 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn Limited Partnership owns 12,969 shares. Hm Payson owns 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 18,686 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 13,600 shares.