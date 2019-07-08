Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Holder New Generation Advisors Decreased Stake; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shareholder Vision Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $620,490

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 1.16M shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,187 are held by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc. Blackrock owns 10.90M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 596,763 shares stake. Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 53,140 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 72,991 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0% or 200 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 1,822 shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp accumulated 28,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rech & Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 57,401 were reported by Advsr Asset. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Legal & General Public Limited Co holds 191,819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,330 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,036 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Communications Reaches Tentative Agreement with Unions in Northern New England – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Builds Fiber-to-the-Premise Network and Launches TV Service in Ghent, New York – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Partners with Rural New Hampshire Town to Build Fiber-to-the-Premises Broadband Network for Residents and Businesses – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.27% or 113,492 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated invested in 42,391 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Diligent Investors Limited Com owns 3,297 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Westpac Corp accumulated 121,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.08% stake. Jnba Advisors holds 0.01% or 363 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw Company Incorporated has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Asset Limited holds 3,080 shares. Cohen Steers has 40,133 shares. Alta Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Maine-based Bangor Bancshares has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.17% or 1.23M shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bear manager eyes UPS, Snap-On, Wayfair and Webster Financial – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.