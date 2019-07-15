Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Holder New Generation Advisors Cut Its Holding; Apg Asset Management Nv Stake in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Increased by $2.55 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 902,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.29M, up from 887,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $211.29. About 391,468 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.68M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 589,397 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 10,844 shares. Cbre Clarion Limited holds 3.73% or 1.14 million shares. Strs Ohio owns 383,834 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advisors owns 19,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 20,500 shares. American Intl Group has invested 0.04% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Ing Groep Nv has 0.09% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 20,630 shares. Td Asset has 41,482 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.21% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 1,431 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 115 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Incorporated Inc has 0.02% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Scout Invs Incorporated accumulated 240,564 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 15,800 shares to 55,900 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,049 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 399,700 were reported by Fmr Llc. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 11,857 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 17,441 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 5,584 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 7.65M shares in its portfolio. Sei Co accumulated 1,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 24,006 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 321,693 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 91,041 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.