Consolidated Comm Hldgs (CNSL) Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $741,756 as Market Valuation Declined; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Price Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Lifted Stake

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (CNSL) by 73.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 185,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The institutional investor held 66,325 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $327,000, down from 251,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.16% or $0.2219 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5219. About 762,018 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL)

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 59,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.92 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 166,159 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 270,710 shares to 519,772 shares, valued at $54.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 316,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,352 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd accumulated 164,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Private Gru Incorporated has 0.97% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 6,500 are owned by Qs Investors Lc. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 111,918 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 188,030 shares. Paradigm Financial Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,295 shares. Next Financial Group accumulated 1,424 shares. Caxton Associates LP reported 0.02% stake. Sei Invests Company invested in 38,283 shares. 49,414 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Com. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 838,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 3,330 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp holds 74,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,292 shares stake. Clean Yield Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 430,961 shares to 735,381 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 278,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).