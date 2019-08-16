Consoldtd Edison Incce (ED) Holder Hexavest Has Trimmed Its Position by $50.75 Million; Davita (DVA) Position Held by Gates Capital Management Inc

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Incce (ED) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 604,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 6,807 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 610,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Consoldtd Edison Incce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 472,218 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 755,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.85 million, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 4.13M shares traded or 63.18% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 13/03/2018 – DAVITA SAYS ON MARCH 12, RECEIVED SECOND REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 430,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $87.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 298,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Continental Ltd Liability Company has 1.28% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 50,596 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 24,619 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 12,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). 74 are held by Farmers And Merchants. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.06% or 13,959 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 83 shares. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Limited owns 32,301 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 10,486 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Architects reported 455 shares. Cibc World Mkts owns 30,273 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 216,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 81,714 shares. Northstar Gp Inc Inc holds 6,816 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DaVita establishes new $5.5B credit deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DaVita: Berkshire Hathaway Holding + 10% Free Cash Yield = Value Trap – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Bears Are Blitzing This Stock Before Trump Announcement – Schaeffers Research” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview For DaVita – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ser Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 198,833 shares. Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 187,465 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 467 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wills Fincl Gp Incorporated holds 14,641 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,771 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 12,041 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Johnson Fincl Gru, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,480 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Lifeplan Financial Group Inc reported 1,700 shares stake. 4,572 are held by Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 117,795 shares. Mathes invested in 8,400 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 104,584 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $223.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Co L (NYSE:ACN) by 50,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Util (NYSE:BABA).