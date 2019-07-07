CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 32 0.48 N/A 3.81 7.85 China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CONSOL Energy Inc. and China Natural Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.2% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares and 0.1% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -3.95% -11.27% -15.41% -27.06% -31.86% -5.64% China Natural Resources Inc. -1.62% 3.55% 1.64% -9.79% -11% 3.52%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc. has -5.64% weaker performance while China Natural Resources Inc. has 3.52% stronger performance.

Summary

CONSOL Energy Inc. beats China Natural Resources Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.