CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Both CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 31 0.42 N/A 3.81 7.85 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.15 N/A -12.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CONSOL Energy Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 11% -5.7%

Liquidity

CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Centrus Energy Corp. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Centrus Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CONSOL Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.2% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Centrus Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are CONSOL Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -3.95% -11.27% -15.41% -27.06% -31.86% -5.64% Centrus Energy Corp. -8.75% -0.32% -2.19% 41.63% -17.63% 85.21%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Centrus Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Centrus Energy Corp.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.