CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 32 0.48 N/A 3.81 7.85 BHP Group 46 2.82 N/A 3.50 12.90

Table 1 demonstrates CONSOL Energy Inc. and BHP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BHP Group has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CONSOL Energy Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 has CONSOL Energy Inc. and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CONSOL Energy Inc. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor BHP Group’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. BHP Group can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CONSOL Energy Inc. and BHP Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BHP Group 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CONSOL Energy Inc. and BHP Group has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.2% and 4.2%. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BHP Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -3.95% -11.27% -15.41% -27.06% -31.86% -5.64% BHP Group -1.48% -9.17% -0.66% 14.34% 1.75% 13.17%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc. had bearish trend while BHP Group had bullish trend.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 8 of the 11 factors CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.