CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Reaches $16.37 Low on Aug, 28; WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (WDPSF) Shorts Down By 95.35%

The stock of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) reached all time low today, Aug, 28 and still has $15.06 target or 8.00% below today’s $16.37 share price. This indicates more downside for the $446.36 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $15.06 PT is reached, the company will be worth $35.71M less. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 66,430 shares traded. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has declined 46.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CEIX News: 08/03/2018 CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL ENERGY INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCL. 100% PAMC) OF $125-$145 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Consol Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $31 MLN- $36 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $125M-$145M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 COAL AVERAGE REVENUE PER TON – $47.15-$48.75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $87.8 MLN VS $79.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CONSOL Coal Resources Announces Distribution for First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy 1Q Net $71M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy 1Q EPS $2.20

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had a decrease of 95.35% in short interest. WDPSF’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 95.35% from 4,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2 days are for WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)’s short sellers to cover WDPSF’s short positions. It closed at $172.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company has market cap of $446.36 million. The firm owns and operates its mining activities in the Northern Appalachian Basin. It has a 4.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal yearly and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property . The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 4 million mÂ². It currently has negative earnings.