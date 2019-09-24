CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Reaches $15.91 Low on Sep, 24; Towle & Co Has Raised By $5.27 Million Its Whirlpool (WHR) Stake

Towle & Co increased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 30.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Towle & Co acquired 37,090 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Towle & Co holds 159,331 shares with $22.68 million value, up from 122,241 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $9.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $148.93. About 167,340 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review

The stock of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) reached all time low today, Sep, 24 and still has $14.96 target or 6.00% below today’s $15.91 share price. This indicates more downside for the $433.82M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $14.96 PT is reached, the company will be worth $26.03 million less. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 150,960 shares traded. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has declined 46.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CEIX News: 08/03/2018 CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 23/04/2018 – DJ CONSOL Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEIX); 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $87.8 MLN VS $79.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy 1Q Net $71M

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company has market cap of $433.82 million. The firm owns and operates its mining activities in the Northern Appalachian Basin. It has a 4.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal yearly and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

Analysts await CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 140.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CEIX’s profit will be $13.09M for 8.29 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by CONSOL Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 6.98% above currents $148.93 stock price. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. Buckingham Research maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $15000 target. Longbow upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) rating on Friday, May 10. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $17800 target.