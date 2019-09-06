CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Comparison side by side

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 28 0.31 N/A 3.81 5.64 PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CONSOL Energy Inc. and PolyMet Mining Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CONSOL Energy Inc. and PolyMet Mining Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CONSOL Energy Inc. and PolyMet Mining Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 7.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of CONSOL Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 22% are PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23% PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolyMet Mining Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors CONSOL Energy Inc. beats PolyMet Mining Corp.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.