CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Contrasting side by side

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 30 0.33 N/A 3.81 5.64 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.22 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CONSOL Energy Inc. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CONSOL Energy Inc. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Liquidity

CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CONSOL Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CONSOL Energy Inc. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s potential downside is -4.03% and its consensus target price is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are CONSOL Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04%

For the past year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has weaker performance than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.