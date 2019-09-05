CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Both CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.08 N/A 1.93 8.31 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates CONSOL Coal Resources LP and SilverCrest Metals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CONSOL Coal Resources LP and SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 20.30% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CONSOL Coal Resources LP and SilverCrest Metals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP had bearish trend while SilverCrest Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors SilverCrest Metals Inc.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.