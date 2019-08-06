CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 17 1.24 N/A 1.93 8.31 Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.24 N/A 0.80 2.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Hi-Crush Inc. Hi-Crush Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CONSOL Coal Resources LP. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Hi-Crush Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Hi-Crush Inc.’s 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CONSOL Coal Resources LP are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Hi-Crush Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Hi-Crush Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares and 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares. About 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25% Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP has stronger performance than Hi-Crush Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Hi-Crush Inc.