CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CONSOL Coal Resources LP
|17
|1.24
|N/A
|1.93
|8.31
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|3
|0.24
|N/A
|0.80
|2.65
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Hi-Crush Inc. Hi-Crush Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CONSOL Coal Resources LP. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Hi-Crush Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CONSOL Coal Resources LP
|0.00%
|27.8%
|12.2%
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Hi-Crush Inc.’s 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.91 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CONSOL Coal Resources LP are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Hi-Crush Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Hi-Crush Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares and 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares. About 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CONSOL Coal Resources LP
|3.75%
|-0.68%
|-9.48%
|-13.2%
|-0.99%
|-2.25%
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|4.46%
|-17.58%
|-38.84%
|-51.04%
|-86.16%
|-41.06%
For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP has stronger performance than Hi-Crush Inc.
Summary
On 10 of the 10 factors CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Hi-Crush Inc.
