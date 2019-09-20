CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.07 N/A 1.93 8.31 BHP Group 53 2.95 N/A 3.32 16.56

Table 1 demonstrates CONSOL Coal Resources LP and BHP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than CONSOL Coal Resources LP. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CONSOL Coal Resources LP and BHP Group’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.96 beta indicates that CONSOL Coal Resources LP is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. BHP Group’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CONSOL Coal Resources LP is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, BHP Group has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. BHP Group is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CONSOL Coal Resources LP and BHP Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00 BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 21.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CONSOL Coal Resources LP and BHP Group are owned by institutional investors at 39.4% and 3.7% respectively. About 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.4% of BHP Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP had bearish trend while BHP Group had bullish trend.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 9 of the 11 factors CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.