CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 17 1.28 N/A 2.37 7.24 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Alexco Resource Corp. has beta of 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CONSOL Coal Resources LP is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Alexco Resource Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Alexco Resource Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Alexco Resource Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 40.4% and 34% respectively. CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Alexco Resource Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP -0.06% -4.78% -3.05% -8.87% 10.65% 4.51% Alexco Resource Corp. 6.93% 8% -10.74% 27.06% -23.4% 14.91%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP was less bullish than Alexco Resource Corp.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Alexco Resource Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.