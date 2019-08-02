CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Trades at $16.09 After Triangle; Bulldog Investors Lowered Central Secs Com (CET) Holding By $5.67 Million

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Central Secs Corp Com (CET) stake by 37.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as Central Secs Corp Com (CET)’s stock rose 4.70%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 344,881 shares with $9.88 million value, down from 547,534 last quarter. Central Secs Corp Com now has $786.56M valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 9,950 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) stake by 404,178 shares to 430,778 valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) stake by 42,444 shares and now owns 323,775 shares. Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 4,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 47,529 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr accumulated 4.42% or 421,014 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). The New Jersey-based Landscape Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Css Limited Co Il accumulated 36,716 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 33,333 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 32,839 shares stake. Round Table Serv Lc reported 7,717 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 163,065 shares stake. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 23,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diversified Trust has 0.02% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Roberts Glore And Inc Il reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Shaker Fincl Service Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.81% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 101,760 were accumulated by Raymond James Advsrs.