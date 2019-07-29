CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) to pay $0.51 on Aug 15, 2019; Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sellers Increased By 9.12% Their Shorts

Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) had an increase of 9.12% in short interest. MLSS’s SI was 123,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.12% from 112,900 shares previously. With 192,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s short sellers to cover MLSS’s short positions. The SI to Milestone Scientific Inc’s float is 0.56%. The stock increased 8.47% or $0.0322 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4122. About 165,833 shares traded. Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) has declined 42.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MLSS News: 27/03/2018 – Milestone Scientific CompuFlo Epidural Instrument Receives License to Sell in Canada; 03/04/2018 – Milestone Scientific 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 27/03/2018 – MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC – HEALTH CANADA ISSUED MEDICAL DEVICE LICENSE FOR COMPUFLO EPIDURAL COMPUTER CONTROLLED ANESTHESIA SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – Milestone Scientific Reports Independent Industry Coverage of the CompuFlo(R) Epidural System in OBG Management Magazine; 20/04/2018 – DJ Milestone Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLSS); 29/05/2018 – MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC – SIGNED AGREEMENTS WITH TWO ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTORS FOR ITS COMPUFLO EPIDURAL SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – Milestone Scientific Announces CompuFlo® Epidural System Sales Strategy for the U.S.; Enters Agreement with Leading Distributo; 21/05/2018 – MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES THREE ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTORS IN U.S. FOR COMPUFLO EPIDURAL SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 Milestone Scientific Announces Appointment of Sharon Smith as Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing; 10/04/2018 – Milestone Scientific Announces Appointment of Eric Gilbert as Vice Pres of US Sales

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) is expected to pay $0.51 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:CCR) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.51 dividend. CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s current price of $15.72 translates into 3.26% yield. CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 28,005 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) has risen 10.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CCR News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 COAL AVERAGE REVENUE PER TON – $47.15-$48.75; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $31 MLN- $36 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CNX Midstream Partners LP Completes Acquisition of Shirley-Pennsboro System from CNX Resources Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $87.8 MLN VS $79.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CONSOL Coal Resources Announces Distribution for First Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $434.39 million. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania. It has a 7.38 P/E ratio. The firm markets its thermal coal principally to electric utilities in the eastern United States.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.83 million. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others.

