CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) to pay $0.51 on Aug 15, 2019; Freightcar America Has 1.04 Sentiment

Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 28 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 27 sold and reduced their stock positions in Freightcar America Inc. The funds in our database reported: 8.44 million shares, down from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Freightcar America Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 15 New Position: 13.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. for 211,215 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 284,490 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parthenon Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 117,762 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 177,932 shares.

More notable recent FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bombardier posts loss, lowers 2019 profit forecast as rail woes persist – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bombardier-led consortium wins $4.5 bln monorail contract in Egypt – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Natural Resources eyes Alberta rail contracts amid pipeline congestion – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Transportation Stocks Likely to Top Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 91,522 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) has declined 68.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $62.48 million. The firm offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

