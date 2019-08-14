CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Comparison side by side

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 17 1.05 N/A 1.93 8.31 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 24.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.4% and 18.01% respectively. 32.8% are CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP has stronger performance than Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.