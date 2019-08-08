CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Comparison side by side

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 17 0.98 N/A 1.93 8.31 Livent Corporation 10 2.92 N/A 0.76 8.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Livent Corporation. Livent Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CONSOL Coal Resources LP. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Livent Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Livent Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Livent Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Livent Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Livent Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00 Livent Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 18.52% upside potential and an average price target of $16. Competitively Livent Corporation has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 71.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Livent Corporation looks more robust than CONSOL Coal Resources LP as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Livent Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.4% and 40.08% respectively. About 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Livent Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25% Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP has stronger performance than Livent Corporation

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.