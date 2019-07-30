CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Analysts See $0.52 EPS; Wendys Co (WEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Wendys Co (WEN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 113 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 104 cut down and sold their stakes in Wendys Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 166.29 million shares, down from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wendys Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 76 Increased: 63 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 24.64% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. CCR’s profit would be $14.35 million giving it 7.55 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s analysts see -3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 16,851 shares traded. CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) has risen 10.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CCR News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 COAL AVERAGE REVENUE PER TON – $47.15-$48.75; 08/03/2018 CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 25/04/2018 – CONSOL Coal Resources Announces Distribution for First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $31 MLN- $36 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CNX Midstream Partners LP Completes Acquisition of Shirley-Pennsboro System from CNX Resources Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $87.8 MLN VS $79.1 MLN

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.67% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company for 1.51 million shares. Trian Fund Management L.P. owns 28.63 million shares or 5.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 1.54% invested in the company for 2.59 million shares. The New York-based Suvretta Capital Management Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 81,305 shares.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $51.33 million activity.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.14 per share. WEN’s profit will be $38.50 million for 27.35 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

