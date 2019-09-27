ConocoPhillips (COP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 55 3.43 1.11B 6.18 9.57 Suncor Energy Inc. 30 1.92 1.56B 2.74 10.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Suncor Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ConocoPhillips’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Suncor Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 2,020,753,686.51% 22.5% 10.3% Suncor Energy Inc. 5,275,617,179.57% 12.8% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that ConocoPhillips is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Suncor Energy Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

ConocoPhillips’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Suncor Energy Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Suncor Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ConocoPhillips and Suncor Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ConocoPhillips has a 38.70% upside potential and an average target price of $80.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ConocoPhillips and Suncor Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.5% and 68.5%. About 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.02% are Suncor Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

For the past year ConocoPhillips had bearish trend while Suncor Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors ConocoPhillips beats Suncor Energy Inc.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.