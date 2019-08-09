ConocoPhillips (COP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Both ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 64 1.67 N/A 6.18 9.57 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.25 N/A -6.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights ConocoPhillips and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ConocoPhillips and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4%

Volatility & Risk

ConocoPhillips is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. Competitively, Rosehill Resources Inc.’s 239.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.39 beta.

Analyst Ratings

ConocoPhillips and Rosehill Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 46.62% for ConocoPhillips with average target price of $79.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ConocoPhillips’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46%

For the past year ConocoPhillips had bearish trend while Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.