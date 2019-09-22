ConocoPhillips (COP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 61 1.82 N/A 6.18 9.57 Penn Virginia Corporation 37 1.08 N/A 11.42 3.00

Table 1 highlights ConocoPhillips and Penn Virginia Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Penn Virginia Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ConocoPhillips. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. ConocoPhillips’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ConocoPhillips and Penn Virginia Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

ConocoPhillips’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Penn Virginia Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. ConocoPhillips therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ConocoPhillips and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of ConocoPhillips is $80, with potential upside of 31.54%. On the other hand, Penn Virginia Corporation’s potential upside is 113.74% and its average price target is $70. The information presented earlier suggests that Penn Virginia Corporation looks more robust than ConocoPhillips as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors. ConocoPhillips’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year ConocoPhillips was less bearish than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 7 of the 11 factors Penn Virginia Corporation.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.