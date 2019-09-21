ConocoPhillips (COP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Since ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 61 1.81 N/A 6.18 9.57 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.48 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 demonstrates ConocoPhillips and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ConocoPhillips has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

ConocoPhillips has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ConocoPhillips and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

ConocoPhillips has a 31.54% upside potential and an average price target of $80. On the other hand, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s potential upside is 56.74% and its consensus price target is $5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. seems more appealing than ConocoPhillips.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ConocoPhillips and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.09% of ConocoPhillips shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year ConocoPhillips has stronger performance than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.