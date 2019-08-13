Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined While South Street Advisors Boosted by $1.25 Million Its Stake; Cypress Capital Management Wy Lowered Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $782,767 as Valuation Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $156.41. About 4.80M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 18,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 139,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 120,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 2.21M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 3,913 shares in its portfolio. 6.04M were accumulated by D E Shaw Company. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 24,626 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Prns, Georgia-based fund reported 29,560 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Carlson Cap LP has 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 57,000 shares. Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,275 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth reported 18,436 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 400 shares. Qs Lc invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Coldstream Capital Mgmt reported 4,020 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Reilly Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 9,458 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Chem Bancorporation stated it has 35,950 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,187 shares to 114,143 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,547 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 2,135 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Redwood Invs Limited stated it has 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 65,182 shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 94,922 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 26,796 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management reported 1,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartline Investment reported 3.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Swiss Bank owns 1.93M shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company reported 258 shares. Legacy Private accumulated 16,898 shares. Korea Corp holds 0.31% or 387,856 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Investment Nj has 12,475 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 823,027 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0.17% or 213,664 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 79,661 shares or 0.69% of the stock.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 44.95 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18,647 shares to 20,965 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 84,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.