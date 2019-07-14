ConocoPhillips (COP) to pay $0.31 on Sep 3, 2019; Avista (AVA) SI Decreased By 0.68%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:COP) shareholders before Jul 19, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. ConocoPhillips’s current price of $61.76 translates into 0.49% yield. ConocoPhillips’s dividend has Jul 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.65 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) had a decrease of 0.68% in short interest. AVA’s SI was 2.67 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.68% from 2.69 million shares previously. With 870,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)’s short sellers to cover AVA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 334,112 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Settlement, if Approved, Would Result in Allocation to Washington of Rate Credit of About $31 M Over 5-Yr Period; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q EPS 83c; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN OREGON INCLUDES FINANCIAL, NON-FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS; 05/03/2018 AVA: Hearing that staff is recommending the OPUC reject the Avista/HydroOne merger, opening up a new front in Trump’s Trade War with Canada. – ! $AVA; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 03/04/2018 – Avista Introduces Solar Select™ Renewable Energy for Large Business Customers; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP SAYS NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Rev $409.4M; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista receive Federal Communications Commission approval for proposed merger

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.80 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American unconventional assets and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 10 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold ConocoPhillips shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv holds 4,730 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 37,231 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,534 shares stake. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 9,600 shares. Moreover, Fruth Invest Mngmt has 0.47% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 16,862 shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 28,905 shares. 755,601 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Company. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 56,918 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corp holds 1.28M shares. Cwm Ltd Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,569 shares. 9,170 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Lc. First Commonwealth Finance Pa holds 5,304 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Avalon Advsr Ltd Co has 1.66% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.09M shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 460,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 192,478 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $80’s average target is 29.53% above currents $61.76 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of COP in report on Monday, February 4 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8100 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 2 analysts covering Avista (NYSE:AVA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avista has $4300 highest and $3500 lowest target. $39’s average target is -13.96% below currents $45.33 stock price. Avista had 3 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was reinitiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Avista Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Da Davidson reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Sei Invests invested in 0% or 30,581 shares. Carroll Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Parkside Comml Bank And stated it has 99 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Llc holds 0.16% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) or 5,500 shares. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,626 shares. 356,399 were accumulated by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Aperio Group Inc Lc owns 84,325 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 480,255 shares in its portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtn Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 237,046 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 44,620 shares.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It operates in two divisions, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. It has a 15.11 P/E ratio. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana.