Conocophillips (COP) Stock Value Declined While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) Valuation Rose While Teton Advisors Boosted by $341,000 Its Stake

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (SASR) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 56,556 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 26,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.55M, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 1.82M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 388,952 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $121.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Adr) Cl by 48,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Bae Systems Plc (Adr) (BAESY).

