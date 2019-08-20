Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined While Arvest Trust Company Has Raised by $1.45 Million Its Position; As Marchex (MCHX) Market Value Declined, P-A-W Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 21,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 295,210 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70M, up from 273,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 9.05M shares traded or 45.07% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp analyzed 199,695 shares as the company's stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $149.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 115,901 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares to 362,459 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,665 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 1.28 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 1.94% or 1.99M shares. Parkside Fin Bank reported 8,467 shares. 4,042 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 41,051 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.33% or 488,878 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Llc reported 1,403 shares stake. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,130 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.25% or 2.88M shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 0.14% or 9,157 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 465,542 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors owns 37,900 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 348,928 shares. State Street Corp holds 55.97 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 3,138 were reported by Albion Fincl Grp Ut.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 46,860 shares stake. Prescott Group Limited reported 48,888 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 32,361 shares. Paw Corporation holds 1.03 million shares or 4.8% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 11,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Llc reported 0.28% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt has 85,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 180,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 120,447 shares. 92,521 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited. Heartland Advisors, Wisconsin-based fund reported 900,000 shares. 18,767 are owned by Alpine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 60,541 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.