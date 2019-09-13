Conocophillips (COP) Stake Maintained by Strategic Global Advisors Llc; Hs Management Partners Has Trimmed Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $28.51 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 21,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 74,128 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, up from 52,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 5.70 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 205,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240.49 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 24,370 shares to 13,986 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,657 shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Country Trust Bank & Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 292,167 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 20,145 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 715,676 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 91 shares. 335,748 are held by Foundation Resource Mgmt Inc. Df Dent & Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 9,020 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2,353 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 199,501 shares. Texas-based Westwood Holdings Gp has invested 0.79% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Farmers And Merchants Inc stated it has 0.13% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 25,230 were reported by Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Co Il. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Boston Prtnrs owns 6.87 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Roanoke Asset Corp New York owns 0.09% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,311 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Pull Back on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Prove It’s a Cash Flow-Gushing Machine – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.