Conocophillips (COP) Stake Maintained by Meeder Asset Management Inc; Advisors Preferred Has Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $409,798; Market Valuation Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 4,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 151,371 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 146,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 2.46 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 1.35 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv reported 509,922 shares stake. Welch Gru Ltd Llc holds 3.13% or 231,819 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 34,778 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl has invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Investec Asset Mgmt North America owns 5,677 shares. Beacon Fincl Gp has 0.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,209 shares. Ghp Investment owns 38,601 shares. Moreover, Colony Grp Limited Liability Co has 1.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 239,383 shares. Beach Inv Management Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,765 shares. 15,057 are held by Hemenway Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Caprock Group Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,489 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ci Investments owns 249,006 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,185 shares. Parsons Capital Ri holds 51,867 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Amt Free Intermediate Municipal by 61,010 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII) by 35,217 shares to 121 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 10,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,257 shares, and cut its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.48% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 16,156 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,736 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 6,130 shares. Farmers Comml Bank has invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 11,570 are owned by Massachusetts Svcs Ma. 11,837 are owned by Moneta Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The owns 272,833 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Inc Ri holds 0.62% or 85,006 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt reported 12,101 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 9,670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 13,870 were reported by Bennicas And Associate. Prudential Public Ltd invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 23,188 were reported by Dodge & Cox. Mariner Limited Com stated it has 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).