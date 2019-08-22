Conocophillips (COP) Stake Increased by Sirios Capital Management L P; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $105.30 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 1.91 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 10.69 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 23,644 shares. First Dallas Secs owns 3,648 shares. Town Country National Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Company has 0.59% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 12,486 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 18.79 million shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 6,851 shares stake. 7,361 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.16% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 3.54M shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Co has invested 1.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Essex Investment Management Co Ltd Co invested 0.37% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Acropolis Mgmt Lc reported 1,540 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut holds 3,138 shares. Arosa Capital Limited Partnership has invested 5.35% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc invested 2.14% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14.05 million shares stake.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 980,327 shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $54.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,698 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Lp holds 1.00M shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Glovista Investments Lc holds 3,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wharton Business Gp Lc owns 38,898 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Kessler Invest Group Ltd Liability Co owns 24,854 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has 43,046 shares. Amg Tru National Bank & Trust reported 14,523 shares stake. Tradewinds Management Ltd Company has 305,309 shares for 13.2% of their portfolio. Accuvest Global stated it has 14,880 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Co reported 178,371 shares or 5.21% of all its holdings. Stralem & accumulated 59,147 shares. Consulate holds 14,516 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Marathon Mgmt holds 1.48% or 28,142 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Limited Co stated it has 504,910 shares. Thomasville State Bank invested in 4.88% or 224,385 shares. Strs Ohio owns 5.90M shares for 3.15% of their portfolio.