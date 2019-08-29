Conocophillips (COP) Stake Held by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc; Kornitzer Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Costar Group (CSGP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 212,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 943,446 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.97 million, up from 731,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 3.03M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 322.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 49,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 64,955 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.30 million, up from 15,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $615.34. About 147,467 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 38,355 shares to 436,160 shares, valued at $52.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 27,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,925 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,040 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 4,725 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 12,486 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp. Creative Planning owns 166,296 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 61,504 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.46% or 133,707 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Company stated it has 8,200 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ww Asset Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 83,133 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Associate Limited Liability has 1.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.19% or 4.77 million shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability holds 1.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 71,138 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 78,810 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Ltd Liability Com owns 0.3% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,566 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Communications (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.48% stake.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,826 shares to 162,654 shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 11,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

