Conocophillips (COP) Stake Has Lifted by Carlson Capital L P; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Spectrum Management Group Has Trimmed Holding

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 951.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 542,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 599,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.56M, up from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.09M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 13,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Gp reported 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 12,928 were reported by Kessler Invest Group Inc Ltd. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 10,739 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Com owns 3,736 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company reported 160,819 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.13% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 10,472 shares. Chemung Canal Trust invested in 0.12% or 8,762 shares. Mai Management has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 8,950 were accumulated by M&R Cap. City stated it has 31,784 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 200,752 are owned by Stack Mngmt. Cushing Asset Management Lp invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Natl Pension Ser accumulated 1.24 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Huntington Financial Bank owns 476,656 shares. Moreover, Ww has 0.31% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 21.98M shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 194,715 shares to 563,087 shares, valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 40,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,420 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Counselors stated it has 168,409 shares. Moreover, Gruss Com has 0.98% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Appleton Partners Inc Ma has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & accumulated 1,866 shares. Bluemar Mngmt Ltd holds 66,729 shares. Lbmc Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,669 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,564 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Finance accumulated 3.74% or 77,175 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability owns 27,025 shares. Transamerica Incorporated owns 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,030 shares. Foster & Motley stated it has 9,664 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability has invested 1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Counsel Lc Ny reported 1,946 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs reported 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,219 shares to 31,864 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).