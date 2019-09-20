Conocophillips (COP) Stake Has Increased by Ardevora Asset Management Llp; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Westchester Capital Management Lowered Position

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 109,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 536,036 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.70 million, up from 426,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 2.76M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $140.38. About 16.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 2,000 shares to 171,736 shares, valued at $28.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 42,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,877 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What the Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Oil Infrastructure Means for the Oil Market – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Thomasville State Bank holds 18,035 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.84% or 84,069 shares in its portfolio. Johnson reported 11,838 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 454,225 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hallmark Mngmt Inc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 300,839 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 39,124 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Com holds 377,980 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Boston Advisors Ltd has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Amica Retiree invested in 2,571 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Edgar Lomax Communications Va stated it has 176,925 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Commerce (Operating As Southport Capital Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 23,980 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York has 33,409 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 2.49% stake. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 11,220 shares. Marsico Limited Liability holds 3.16% or 660,538 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv owns 64,106 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com has 747,992 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Hendershot Investments Inc has 40,812 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Burke Herbert Bankshares Tru reported 30,366 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 13.56M shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd holds 935,878 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 150,191 shares. Essex Service Inc owns 62,751 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 631,664 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management Limited reported 5.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).