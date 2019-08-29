Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Raised Its Stake; Tesla Motors (Put) (TSLA) Holder Old West Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $68.16 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 17610.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.34 million, up from 5,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 1.25 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 244,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 427,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.69M, down from 672,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $220.43. About 2.25 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – TESLA MODEL 3 PRODUCTION TO ‘LIKELY EXCEED’ 500 CARS PER DAY THIS WEEK, SAYS ELON MUSK – ELECTREK; 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 17/04/2018 – TESLA SWITCHES TO 24/7 SHIFTS TO PUSH MODEL 3 OUTPUT: JALOPNIK; 10/05/2018 – Tesla video teases unnamed vehicle under a sheet, and new Roadster accelerating; 18/04/2018 – Tesla’s Key Statistic in Autopilot Defense Comes Under Scrutiny; 27/04/2018 – Tesla could use SpaceX to manage massive amount of self-driving car data; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Loses Another Senior Financial Executive Amid Model 3 Woes; 11/05/2018 – “Bonehead” investors could miss a big opportunity by betting against electric carmaker Tesla and chief executive Elon Musk, according to one brokerage firm

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1.61 million shares. Da Davidson reported 3,823 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Essex Services Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Holderness reported 1,195 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 4,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 533 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 509 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. 7,530 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Highbridge Cap Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 28,825 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 28,685 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 11,476 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation accumulated 4,925 shares.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Walmart Sues Tesla Over Solar Panel Fires – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla Bets It All On China – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla Stock Faces More Bad News After Walmart Lawsuit – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy Aurora Cannabis Stock At Current Levels? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla’s deal with Nextmove falls through – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was made by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares to 476,535 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.8% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx accumulated 7,936 shares. Azimuth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,078 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 400,902 shares. Savant Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,668 shares. 43,706 were reported by Argent Trust. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Brown Advisory holds 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 198,489 shares. Fdx holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 26,216 shares. Susquehanna Gru Inc Llp stated it has 122,251 shares. Capital Ww accumulated 44.71M shares or 0.72% of the stock. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Company owns 5,145 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Lc reported 1.89% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Syntal Prns Limited Co holds 20,725 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 0.24% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips Co (COP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 355,706 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $187.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 135,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,831 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).