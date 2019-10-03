Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined While Menta Capital Lifted Position; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lifted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $26.45 Million

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 104.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 16,565 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 2.62 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 310.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 127,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 168,908 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.08 million, up from 41,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $209.2. About 1.60 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Guardian Invest Mngmt has invested 0.62% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Paragon Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.31% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Arosa Capital Lp accumulated 496,698 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Com owns 205,362 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 17,201 shares. Wright Serv has 9,573 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 10,144 shares. Cambiar Lc invested in 1.13% or 711,776 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.14% or 20,479 shares. Allen Management Llc accumulated 7,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Com reported 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ghp Inv Advsrs owns 0.23% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 31,327 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc reported 0.28% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Baker Ellis Asset Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Riggs Asset Managment Commerce Inc reported 91 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 17,300 shares to 35,700 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 67,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,739 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.52% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 148,546 shares. Horizon Inv Serv Limited Liability Company has 1,910 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 1,260 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Llc owns 2.88% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 72,094 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 24,717 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.07% stake. Carroll Assoc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Rowland Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Auxier Asset Management owns 13,305 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company has invested 1.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Company owns 48,117 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Yhb Advsrs has invested 1.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 936,746 shares. 92,519 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Fayez Sarofim & holds 2.13M shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 4,192 shares to 11,546 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,441 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Energy Etf (IYE).