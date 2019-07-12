Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lowered Its Stake by $3.89 Million; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder 13D Management Has Raised Holding

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 112,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $100.59. About 443,408 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc analyzed 58,970 shares as the company's stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,429 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 79,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $71.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 1.16M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 80,865 shares to 709,567 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 26,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. to lead oil output growth through 2030, says top COP economist – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 30,060 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mai Capital Mngmt stated it has 9,894 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aull & Monroe Mgmt Corporation has 28,416 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.3% or 159,979 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 10,876 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 193,488 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart reported 117,162 shares stake. 3,138 are owned by Albion Grp Inc Ut. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 591,771 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 0.23% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Company Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 159,594 shares. 41,592 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Putnam Fl Investment Management Com owns 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 4,000 shares. Art Advisors reported 0.27% stake. Ghp Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 104,551 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust. Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 0.02% or 22,171 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 914,847 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 2,616 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 13.87 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 110,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Oak Associates Ltd Oh owns 111,895 shares. Holderness Invs holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 3,928 shares. Psagot Inv House reported 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).