Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Park National Has Cut Its Stake; Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Position Has Increased by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 10,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 23,115 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 33,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.21M shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $593.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 131,587 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2019; 06/03/2018 – Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL: AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION ABOUT $76.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC); 06/03/2018 Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold HAFC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.29 million shares or 0.57% less from 27.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Com holds 0.04% or 179,016 shares in its portfolio. 650,436 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 68,276 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 183 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 13,725 shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 15,081 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 9,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 556,547 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Sei Invests accumulated 20,400 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 53,664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 11,530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 32,424 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 2,767 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.18% or 16,914 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Essex Ser has 0.62% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 34,362 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has 0.62% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 194,387 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Com accumulated 82,018 shares. Grassi has invested 0.81% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny owns 12,737 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 116,877 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Stevens Capital LP invested in 0.35% or 127,605 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.04% or 11,191 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.17% or 1.03 million shares. Adams Asset Advsr Lc reported 34,324 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 4.53M shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 0.12% or 44,997 shares. Choate Invest Advisors reported 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 131,618 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 14.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.