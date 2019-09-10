Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $403,656 as Shares Declined; Triple Frond Partners Has Boosted Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Position by $6.66 Million; Stock Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 81,784 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 87,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 6.22M shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company's stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $9.42 during the last trading session, reaching $504.17. About 347,395 shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,945 shares to 43,711 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 13.99 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

