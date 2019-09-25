Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $5.15 Million; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Shareholder Private Management Group Has Cut Position by $6.43 Million as Valuation Rose

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1291.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 84,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 90,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 6,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 5.58M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 584,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 947,515 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $648.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 391,150 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 19/03/2018 – International Big Data Partnership Helps Position Great Lakes Region as a Global Leader in Data Science and the Digital Economy; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 30/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts LDO/CWO program; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30 million for 19.54 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

