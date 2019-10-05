Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lifted Stake; Sei Investments Company Has Cut Exelon (EXC) Stake by $700,723

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 14,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 340,844 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33M, down from 355,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.18M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 15,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 108,768 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.64M, up from 93,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 5.12 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 8,332 shares to 71,830 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 36,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,153 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norway sovereign fund to drop oil explorers, keep refiners – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If High Oil Prices Stick Around, Consider E&P ETFs – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips closes nearly $2.7B asset sale – Houston Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Savings Bank In owns 0.06% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 19,227 shares. Bartlett & has 12,029 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 19,875 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru invested in 0.35% or 60,649 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 154,573 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 359,033 are held by Franklin. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc reported 11,342 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 20,379 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 106,474 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,945 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.15% or 6.39 million shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.89% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 58,643 shares. Fiduciary reported 27,025 shares. Wright Invsts Ser has invested 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $853.21 million for 13.76 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 41,397 shares to 372,923 shares, valued at $17.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 23,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holdings owns 289,828 shares. Bokf Na holds 36,211 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust holds 4,172 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 9,281 shares in its portfolio. Capital Rech Investors accumulated 5.73 million shares. Adage Gru Ltd Co holds 2.56 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Group Incorporated holds 699,822 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). The New York-based Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Omers Administration accumulated 243,100 shares. Front Barnett Limited Com holds 12,824 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. 443,150 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. 1St Source Fincl Bank accumulated 5,274 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y reported 11,920 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DTE Energy (DTE) to Raise Generation Capacity in Michigan – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This is Why Exelon (EXC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon Will Survive The Nuclear Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2017. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.