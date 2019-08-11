Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Newell Brands (NWL) Share Price Declined, Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Aims to Grow Dividend After 2019 Within Target 30%-35% Payout Ratio Range; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL PLANS TO DIVEST UNITS REPRESENTING ABOUT 35% SALES; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 11/04/2018 – NWL: STARBOARD COULD HAVE REACHED OUT TO MGMT TO ASK QUESTIONS; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – WILL BE RESERVING ITS RIGHTS AS TO NEWELL BOARD ELECTION CONTEST; IF MOVING FORWARD, FIRM WILL REDUCE ITS SLATE TO A MINORITY OF THE BOARD

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 9,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 154,926 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, down from 164,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 5.39 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 12,494 shares to 16,057 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,841 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Com accumulated 29,570 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Wesbanco Retail Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 159,330 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 23,745 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Moller Ser has 3,959 shares. Harbour Invest Management Lc has invested 0.99% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Peoples Financial Corporation invested 0.44% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 0.59% stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 239,634 are owned by Cortland Advisers Ltd Com. The Iowa-based Dubuque State Bank & Tru has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 66,532 are owned by Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Co. 61,341 were reported by Boston Mgmt. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 18,000 shares stake. Cullen Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 935,030 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Stock Futures Slip as Tariff Woes Weigh – Schaeffers Research” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Newell’s (NWL) Q2 Earnings Are Likely to Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands +9% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 100,096 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 154,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,142 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).