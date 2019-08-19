Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $532,092; As Idex (IEX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered by $531,822 Its Holding

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 463,923 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 10,613 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 18,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.27M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 74,989 shares to 219,090 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 143,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.26M for 28.08 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 0.04% or 27,307 shares. Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 61,876 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 122,007 shares. Bard Associate Inc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Estabrook Capital Management stated it has 1,600 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 0.32% or 160,154 shares. Sit Inv Associates reported 0.04% stake. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.27% or 811,311 shares. Moreover, Speece Thorson Cap Inc has 1.17% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 12,991 are owned by Capital Intll Ca. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc owns 2,405 shares. Ghp Advsr Inc holds 0.21% or 10,855 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 91,182 shares to 94,271 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 6,925 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). King Luther Cap Mgmt reported 1.11 million shares. Yacktman Asset Lp accumulated 2.24 million shares or 1.85% of the stock. M Holdg Securities owns 11,155 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Com accumulated 23,549 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 15,795 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Allstate stated it has 80,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Trust stated it has 60,579 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd reported 0.25% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 37,490 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Hawaii. The Kansas-based Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Canal Ins Company accumulated 1.7% or 75,000 shares.