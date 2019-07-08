Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Decreased Position by $505,824; Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stake Held by Jlb & Associates Inc

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 7,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,668 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 10,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 491,251 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance (CACC) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 3,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Credit Acceptance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $487.55. About 2,593 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zacks Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 873 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo accumulated 1,965 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Quantitative Inv Ltd Company accumulated 500 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 728 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Ltd holds 514 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 12,257 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 67,135 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Invesco owns 87,196 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc reported 66,714 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares to 96,200 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,213 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.52 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 3.84M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 420,965 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited accumulated 20,560 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 1,755 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.06% or 6,332 shares. Centurylink Inv Management Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 26,594 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 18,196 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs has invested 0.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). New York-based Capstone Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 342,200 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Zacks Inv Management reported 4,609 shares. Wisconsin-based Convergence Inv Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.44% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Old Point Trust Fincl N A accumulated 89,281 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).